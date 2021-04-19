Illegal coal mine tunnels threaten a Sumatran village

SAWAHLUNTO, Indonesia — Manap says he’s worried about his garden. What he thought would be a nice retirement project after years of working in coal mines is quickly turning into a disaster. “I planted 300 clove bushes, but 200 died,” he tells Mongabay Indonesia. Manap, a resident of Sikalang village in the town of Sawahlunto, West Sumatra province, has tried planting a variety crops, but he suspects that recent changes in soil fertility and moisture content are responsible for his lack of success — changes that many other villagers have attributed to a nearby coal mine that’s expanded well beyond its permitted area and is getting closer to their land. Manap’s 1.5-hectare (3.7-acre) farm is located on the side of a hill behind Sikalang village. At the top of the hill, beyond the rows of struggling plants, the land drops away suddenly, revealing a barren wasteland spreading out from three unnaturally turquoise ponds. “That’s an old mine pit,” Manap says, pointing to the murky bodies of water separated by haul road. He says the government had promised the area would be reclaimed and turned into a recreational lake with rides and other tourist attractions. Sikalang village overlooks abandoned mining pits downhill in the town of Sawahlunto. Residents say officials promised the area would be rehabilitated into a park and tourist attraction. Image by Jaka Hendra Baittri/Mongabay Indonesia. There are no paddle boats, but loaded trucks lumber by, heavy with coal. The coal comes from the web of mine shafts operated…This article was originally published on Mongabay

