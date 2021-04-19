Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

The demonstration saw the Mars-copter – called Ingenuity – rise to about 3m, hover, swivel and then land.

Getting airborne on the Red Planet is not easy. The atmosphere is very thin, just 1% of the density here at Earth. This gives the blades on a rotor craft very little to bite into to gain lift. Ingenuity was therefore made extremely light and given the power to turn those blades extremely fast – at over 2,500 revolutions per minute.

<div