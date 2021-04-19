Shark catastrophe points to failure to enact global biodiversity agreements

A near-sharkless open ocean could soon be a reality, according to Nathan Pacoureau, a postdoctoral researcher in the Earth to Ocean Research Group at Simon Fraser University in Canada. Pacoureau and an international research team recently detected a 70% decline in shark and ray populations over the last 50 years. This study, published in Nature, underscores the need for international follow-through on shark and ray conservation policy, experts say. While sharks may often get bad press, they and their ray cousins support the health of oceans and coastal communities, according to researchers. Losing these apex predators disrupts marine food webs and threatens the sustainability of global fisheries. Catastrophic population declines are not unique to sharks and rays; many taxonomic groups are experiencing major losses. Insect populations appear to be decreasing by 1-2% per year, according to some research. An estimated 75% of primates are experiencing population declines, while amphibians are undergoing their own catastrophe. Many scientists say these losses may be a symptom of a larger problem: a disconnect between our acknowledgement of global biodiversity decline and our willingness to take the necessary actions to stop it. “It is undeniable that the current rate of biodiversity loss is several orders of magnitude higher than the background historic extinction rate, leading to a biodiversity crisis,” Pacoureau told Mongabay. “And, while many people now know that we have a decade to stop climate change, far fewer realize we also only have a decade to reverse biodiversity loss.” Overfishing drives shark decline, raises…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay