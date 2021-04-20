Caring for those ‘just like us’: Q&A with vet and great ape advocate Rick Quinn

Veterinary ophthalmologist and avid wildlife photographer Rick Quinn describes himself as “an ordinary veterinarian who has a practice, and thought everything was completely satisfying, and then fell into the opportunity to go and give lectures to veterinarians on the other side of the world.” That opportunity — to travel to East Africa to share his knowledge of veterinary eye care with the Gorilla Doctors in Rwanda and with students at Uganda’s Makerere University — turned out to be the first step in a journey that ultimately led Quinn across seven African countries as well as to Indonesia to photograph great apes in the wild. Quinn, second from left, wading through waist-high flooded forest en route to the Mondika Research Center, Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park, Djéké Triangle, Congo Republic. Image by Rick Quinn. Along the way, as he met with veterinarians and conservationists caring for and protecting apes, he came to a realization: “I could do a lot more than teach them about eye problems,” he says. This prompted Quinn to found a charitable organization, Docs4GreatApes, which aims to help take care of the health of great apes, the people who surround them, and the environment they share. It also motivated Quinn to turn his hand to writing. Newly available in bookstores and online, and featuring an introduction by Jane Goodall, Quinn’s book, Just Like Us: A Veterinarian’s Visual Memoir of Our Vanishing Great Ape Relatives, chronicles his travels in Africa and Asia and the lessons he learned about apes and ape…This article was originally published on Mongabay

