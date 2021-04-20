The U.S. reptile most at risk from rising seas is one you likely haven’t heard of

At just 5 centimers, or 2 inches, from nose to tail, the Florida reef gecko is so frail that handling it with bare hands is enough to tear its skin. That makes catching it a tricky task: to do so safely, biologists wiggle their fingers in the leaf litter and look beneath cover — such as sabal palm fronds or debris like wood — to spook any geckos-in-residence. Once they spot movement, they block off the area with their forearms and clear as much litter as possible, creating a trap. Then, they gently guide the gecko into a vial not much bigger than itself — all touch-free. “These geckos are really, really fast,” said Emily Powell, a gecko expert and evolutionary biology doctoral candidate at the University of Miami. “Your eyes have to be trained to [catch] that movement.” It’s difficult, taxing, sometimes frustrating work, but it may just save the species from extinction, because while the reef gecko may be able to dash away from curious scientists, chances are it’s not outrunning climate change. “If we hadn’t been interested in [this species] we would have just continued going about having absolutely no idea that they were potentially declining,” said Stephanie Clements, the lead author of a recent study in Biodiversity and Conservation and a doctoral student at the University of Miami studying conservation biology. Clements and Powell’s paper is the first to assess the status of the Florida reef gecko (Sphaerodactylus notatus notatus) in Florida. The animal is a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay