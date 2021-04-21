Air pollution: Coroner calls for law change after Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah’s death

From BBC
Shareclose
A coroner has called for a change in the law after air pollution led to the death of a nine-year-old girl.
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who lived near the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London, died in 2013.
An inquest had found air pollution “made a material contribution” to her death.
Coroner Phillip Barlow said there is “no safe level of particulate matter” in the air and called for national pollution limits to be reduced.
Ella was the first person in the UK to have air pollution listed as the cause of death on their death certificate, following the inquest ruling by Mr Barlow last December.
In a report to prevent future deaths, he said the government should reduce existing legally binding targets for particulate matter pollution to bring them in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
Responding to the report, Ella’s mother Rosamund Adoo- Kissi-Debrah, called on the government to act on the coroner’s recommendations, warning “children are dying unnecessarily because the government is not doing enough to combat air pollution”.
In his report, Mr Barlow called for more information about air pollution and its impact to be made available to the public.
“As the parent of a child suffering from severe asthma, I should have been given this information but this did not happen,” Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said.
“Because of a lack of information I did not take