Climate change: Growing doubts over ‘chip fat’ biofuel

New research questions the environmental impact of rising imports of used cooking oil (UCO) into the UK and Europe.
Chip fat and other oils are considered waste, so when they are used to make biodiesel it saves carbon emissions by displacing fossil oil.
But such is the demand across Europe that imports now account for more than half of the UCO that’s made into fuel.
According to the study, there’s no way to prove these imports are sustainable.
With no testing of what’s coming in, experts believe it is also ripe for fraud.
Reducing emissions from transport is proving to be one of the toughest challenges for governments all over the world.
They’ve encouraged the use of biofuels as important means of curbing carbon from cars and lorries.
Biofuels are normally a blend of fossil fuel and oil made from plants or vegetables.
The fact that these crops can be re-grown and soak up more CO2 means they cancel out the carbon emitted when used in engines.
Soy and palm oil were once widely used as components of biodiesel but this practice has been widely discredited because it encourages deforestation.
So for the last decade or so, the use of used cooking oil has expanded massively as an alternative feedstock for fuel.
Chip fat and other waste oils have become a key component of biodiesel with an effective industry