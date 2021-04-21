Climate change: Have countries kept their promises?

From BBC
Agreed by 196 parties in the French capital in December 2015, the Paris climate deal aims to keep the rise in global temperatures this century “well below 2C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C.” We look at five key countries and how well they have kept their promises.
Every one of the signatories to the Paris climate agreement has had to lodge a climate action plan with the UN to spell out what steps they are taking to curb carbon.
Overall, according to a new assessment from global consultancy Systemiq, low-carbon solutions have been more successful in this period than many people realise.
The growth in coal for energy outside of China has declined significantly.
“We have to translate what we can do into what we will do,” said Lord Nicholas Stern, from the London School of Economics (LSE).
“But a big part of that is understanding what is happening and that’s why I think this report is important. It will change people’s perspectives of what is possible and translate that into action.”
So the big picture might be improving, but what about individual nations? We looked at how five key countries have lived up to their promises under the pact.
As well as being the world’s fifth largest economy, the UK is the incoming president of the Conference of the Parties or COP, the main UN climate negotiating forum, which will take place in Glasgow in November 2021.
This global gathering of world leaders will