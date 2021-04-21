Environmental art initiative aims to help paint a better future for Southeast Asia

Creativity is vital for the development of innovative solutions to conservation conundrums. The daunting challenges of restoring ecosystems, curbing biodiversity loss and halting deforestation require a continuous stream of new ideas. While practical solutions are paramount, creative art can be pivotal to building support and understanding for conservation efforts. Art confronts environmental issues, challenges conventional approaches and provides a conceptual space to reimagine a better future. Nowhere in the world is the need for novel approaches more evident than in Southeast Asia, which has suffered devastating habitat loss over the past 30 years, bringing many endemic species to the brink of extinction. This was the impetus for the PARDICOLOR Creative Arts Fund, launched by Wildlife Asia in April 2020 to provide artists in Southeast Asia with financial support to produce works that highlight wildlife, biodiversity, the environment and society. Illustration from zine, Solastalgia. PARDICOLOR supported writer Wendi Sia in 2020 to produce zines that record details of Indigenous Orang Asli traditional crafts and forest lore in Peninsular Malaysia. Illustration courtesy of the GERIMIS Art Project. The project is the brainchild of Demelza Stokes, a project manager for Wildlife Asia and a self-confessed interdisciplinarian. She says she wants the arts initiative to complement the practical conservation work of Wildlife Asia in locations including Salween Peace Park in Karen state, Myanmar, and in the Leuser Ecosystem in Sumatra, Indonesia. “I think as wildlife conservationists it’s really important to try to understand how the societies and communities in which we work view wildlife,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

