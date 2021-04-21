Hunger, disorientation blamed for pilot whale mass stranding in Indonesia

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Lung damage, hunger and disorientation have been cited as the factors that led a pod of 52 pilot whales to a mass stranding on an Indonesian island earlier this year. Indonesian wildlife experts last week publicly announced their findings from the necropsies conducted on 34 of the 52 short-finned pilot whales (Globicephala macrorhynchus) that washed up on Madura Island this past February. They examined tissue samples from the whales’ bodies, including the stomach and the melon, the fatty round organ at the front of the head that’s key to the animals’ use of echolocation. Some of the stranded short-finned pilot whales on Madura Island. Image courtesy of the Marine and Coastal Resources Management Agency in Denpasar, Bali. The experts said the cause of death of the alpha pilot whale, a female, was shortness of breath caused by damaged air sacs in her lungs, and hunger. Dehydration and exhaustion were found to be the cause of death for the rest of the pod. They also found severe inflammation in the alpha whale’s melon, which most likely disrupted her ability to navigate and subsequently led her and the rest of the pod to wash ashore. Pilot whales are very social animals that travel in groups. “This colony was traveling in a triangle form with the youngest at the back. We prioritized [the necropsy] on the leader,” said Bilqisthi Ari Putra, a veterinarian at Airlangga University in the provincial capital Surabaya, who was the chief investigator in the case. “It’s difficult…This article was originally published on Mongabay

