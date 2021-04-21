New beef scorecard measures brands against their deforestation promises

A new review published by environmental nonprofit Mighty Earth measures 15 of the biggest global food brands by their own commitments to provide consumers with deforestation-free beef products, spotlighting the gap between promises and action. The companies were selected based on their size and relative impact on forests, their presence in eco-sensitive markets such as the United States and Europe, and their public commitments to eliminate deforestation from their supply lines by 2020—a deadline that has come and gone. “These are companies that have demonstrated awareness about deforestation risks and should be the leaders in the industry. So we wanted to know, what are these companies doing on beef?” said Lucia von Reusner, a senior campaign director at Mighty Earth, in an interview. Mighty Earth is a global nonprofit specialized in laying tracks for sustainability reform in global agricultural supply chains. Tesco was ranked first on Mighty Earth’s Beef Scorecard, with 65 points out of 100. It was followed by Marks & Spencer with 62/100 and Carrefour with 61/100. The lowest-scoring companies were Rewe (9/100), Aldi Süd (14/100), Ahold Delhaize (19/100), and Auchan Retail (24/100)—all four of which lack beef-specific deforestation policies. This fact and the meager points they scored raise questions about whether their public pledges reflect real commitment or amount to greenwashing. But even the top-scoring companies are far from delivering on their promises to disentangle themselves from forest clearing. “Supermarkets and fast-food companies are the gatekeepers in the supply chain that can either enforce sustainability standards or…This article was originally published on Mongabay

