Boris Johnson: Climate change about jobs not ‘bunny hugging’

From BBC
Shareclose
Tackling climate change is about “growth and jobs” not “expensive bunny hugging”, Boris Johnson has said.
Speaking at a virtual summit, the prime minister told world leaders “we can build back better from this pandemic by building back greener.”
At the same event, US President Joe Biden pledged to cut carbon emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030.
Mr Johnson praised Mr Biden for “returning the US to the front rank of the fight against climate change”.
One of Mr Biden’s first acts as president was to rejoin the Paris climate agreement, months after his predecessor Donald Trump had taken the US out.
Forty other leaders attended the summit including China’s President Xi Jinping who reiterated a promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
It is hoped that all countries will commit to further carbon emission cuts at the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow this November.
Earlier this week, the UK government announced its own plans to cut carbon emissions by 78% compared to 1990 levels by 2035.
Labour welcomed the new commitment – which brings the current target forward by 15 years – but said the government “can’t be trusted to match rhetoric with reality”.
The party’s shadow environment secretary Ed Miliband urged ministers to match promises with “much more decisive action”.
In his speech to the Leaders
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Saving our ‘Beloved Beasts’: Q&A with environmental journalist Michelle Nijhuis
-
Looking For A Way To Mark Earth Day? Try These Movies, Songs, Books And More
-
The political economy of the Pan-Amazon (book excerpt)
-
Jamaican Climate Change Youth Council seizes opportunity to continue advocacy amidst pandemic