Humanity’s dysfunctional relationship with Earth can still be fixed, report says

The Earth is a huge floating mass of rock, liquid and gas, weighing a staggering 5.9 sextillion tons. But there’s only one part that supports life: the biosphere, a thin ribbon that wraps around the planet’s surface, stretching about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from top to bottom. Modern humans have lived in the biosphere for about 250,000 years, but as populations have expanded and spread globally, our relationship with the biosphere has become troubled. Humans have drastically altered the land and oceans, and contributed to a reduction in populations of other species. In fact, the current weight of the human population is about 10 times the weight of all wild mammals. Large-scale burning of coal, oil and gas has contributed to a dramatic rise in carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. This, in turn, has led to 1.2° Celsius (2.2° Fahrenheit) of warming compared to pre-industrial levels, threatening our ability to thrive in the only place we can call home. In a new paper in Ambio, published by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in the leadup to the upcoming “Our Planet, Our Future” Nobel Prize Summit, a team of international scientists provides an overview of humanity’s volatile relationship with the planet, but also discusses ways in which global sustainability can still be achieved. One of the key points in the report is that humans need to think of ourselves as embedded in the biosphere, rather than being separate from it, and that any societal changes need to bear this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

