Indonesia’s bid to control deforestation wildly off-target, experts say

JAKARTA — Indonesia has laid out an ambitious plan to tackle deforestation, the main factor contributing to the country being one of the top global greenhouse gas emitters. But experts have panned its goals as unrealistic, given the true state of forest loss in the country. Under the plan recently announced by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry and due to be submitted to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in April, the government proposes three scenarios for emissions reduction, with differing levels of ambition. The most ambitious scenario calls for more than halving the deforestation rate over the next three decades as well as reforesting 10.6 million hectares (26.2 million acres) of land by 2050. On this trajectory, the country’s forests are expected to become a net carbon sink by 2030, capable of absorbing 304 million tons of CO2e per year. This will be key in Indonesia’s bid to achieve peak emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070. “These all will require a transformational change in the energy sector as well as the food and land use system,” Emma Rachmawati, the environment ministry’s director of climate change mitigation, said at a recent public consultation of the long-term strategy. Forestry experts say they aren’t convinced, however, pointing out that the country is already on track to vastly overshoot the most ambitious target. Under that scenario, the government envisions capping the deforestation rate at 241,000 hectares (595,500 acres) from 2010 to 2030, and 99,000 hectares (244,600 acres) from 2031…This article was originally published on Mongabay

