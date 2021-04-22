Jamaican Climate Change Youth Council seizes opportunity to continue advocacy amidst pandemic

The terrestrial and marine ecosystems in the Caribbean exist in a very delicate balance, which produces the exotic forms of life it has become famous for. On islands like Jamaica in particular, coastal life and inland resources represent a large part of the regional GDP. Alongside things like global warming, COVID-19 has presented the youth of Jamaica with a unique opportunity for their emerging brand of climate change advocacy. The Jamaica Climate Change Youth Council (JCCYC), founded in 2017, has been engaging in climate change advocacy through things like new media. With these vehicles and their interactive, interconnective capabilities, the JCCYC is taking a new approach to advocacy. Despite the social distancing norms that have been put in place all over the world since the coronavirus outbreak, its 11-person executive body has found a way to continue its plans to improve environmental sustainability. Last year the council hosted a virtual conversation series called Covid Chat, intended to raise awareness and produce sustainable solutions for the environment. One outcome of the pandemic has been a greater shift to the digital world as the new place for work and consumption. The JCCYC, spearheaded by executive director Eleanor Terrelonge, has decided to make the organization the place to advocate for conservation of the environment. “[In 2017] I had a relationship with professor Dale Webber, he’s now the principal of UWI,” Terrelonge told Mongabay in a phone interview last week. Webber, who at the time was also chairman of the Climate Change Advisory Board,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

