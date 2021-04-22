The birds of Zoom (commentary)

The fondness for bird watching is so much a part of the life of “the birders” that it is even unconscious. Without realizing it, I am listening and watching our feathered fellow citizens, wherever I am, even in front of my computer. And now, in these days when I spend more time in Zoom calls than outside, I frequently interrupt conversations, asking about the birds that are heard in the background, or asking for silence to listen to them. “Did you hear it?” It seems that sometimes I pay more attention to the birds than the conversations themselves, as frequently people ask me “who are you listening to?”. I can even predict in which city or neighborhood the participants of the zoom calls are located based on the birds calling. Lima It is curious that when the calls are from some neighborhoods in Lima, Peru, the loudest and most dominant bird call is that of the Scrub blackbird, a glossy black, medium-sized bird, which is noted for its sharp and musical call. They are quite common in gardens, particularly in Lima’s districts of Miraflores and San Isidro. At the end of the day, as if they were having a “happy hour”, they often gather in large groups on a single tree, perhaps telling each other how the day went. Scrub blackbird. Photo credit: Miguel Moran (miguelmoranphoto on Instagram / miguelmoranphoto on Facebook) Depending on the time, the West Peruvian dove (called cuculí in Peru) can also be heard. Those native…This article was originally published on Mongabay

