What is the Paris climate agreement and why did the US rejoin?

To keep global temperatures “well below” 2.0C (3.6F) above pre-industrial times and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5CTo limit the amount of greenhouse gases emitted by human activity to the same levels that trees, soil and oceans can absorb naturally – beginning at some point between 2050 and 2100 Each country sets its own emission-reduction targets, known as national determined contributions (NDCs), reviewed every five years to raise ambitionFor rich countries to help poorer nations by providing “climate finance” to adapt to climate change and switch to renewable energy