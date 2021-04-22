What is the Paris climate agreement and why did the US rejoin?

From BBC
The US has pledged to cut carbon emissions in half, compared with 2005 levels, by the end of this decade. The new target will be unveiled at a virtual summit of 40 global leaders.
The announcement comes after President Joe Biden reversed predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement.
The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.
Adopted by nearly 200 countries in the French capital on 12 December 2015, it came into force on 4 November 2016.
The deal united all the world’s nations – for the first time – in a single agreement on tackling global warming and cutting greenhouse-gas emissions.
It went much further than the Kyoto Protocol of 1997.
That agreement had set targets for cutting emissions for a handful of developed countries – but the US later pulled out and others failed to comply.
