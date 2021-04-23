COVID-19 compounds a poaching problem targeting the Amazon’s pirarucu

In early March, the fish markets in the Brazilian Amazonian city of Manaus were full of fresh and dazzling specimens of local species such as matrinxã (Brycon amazonicus) and tambaqui (Colossoma macropomum). It’s an incongruous display, given that the fishing season is supposed to be closed from November until March. “Our team is much reduced due to the pandemic, so it’s tough to catch people fishing illegally,” says Carlos Edwar Carvalho Freitas, a professor at Amazonas Federal University (UFAM) and member of the National Institute for Research in Amazonia (INPA). Working from his home office, Freitas says that every time he goes to the fish market, the species he sees on sale set off alarm bells. “There are many illegally sized fish,” he says, adding that even the species that are supposed to be certified as sustainable “are being sold without the official seal.” Known as the “conformity identity seal,” it’s part of the Amazonian Seal program that was created nine years ago to certify that products harvested from the rainforest meet basic sustainability requirements. One such requirement is that the source of fish must be identified. Long-lived species like the pirarucu or arapaima (Arapaima gigas) and the tambaqui must come from certified fisheries management areas and cannot be caught outside of these designated zones. These are sites that are managed by registered fishers who know to respect the reproductive cycles of the fish. Today, the pirarucu is considered an endangered species in Brazil, and fishing it outside management areas…This article was originally published on Mongabay

