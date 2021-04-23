Covid: Scientists find more evidence of human-to-cat transmission

From BBC
Scottish scientists have identified two cases where humans are thought to have passed Covid-19 to their cats.
Researchers at the University of Glasgow said both cats developed the virus after their owners.
They were of different breeds and lived in separate households. One displayed mild symptoms but the other had to be put down.
Scientists now want to improve understanding of whether pets can play a role in infecting humans.
The cases were found as part of a screening programme of the feline population in the UK.
Researchers believe both pets were infected by their owners, who had Covid-19 symptoms before the cats became unwell.
The study, published in the Veterinary Record, said there is currently no evidence of cat-to-human transmission or that cats, dogs or other domestic animals play any appreciable role in the epidemiology of human Covid infections.
But the scientists said domestic animals could potentially act as a “viral reservoir” allowing continued transmission, and said it was important to improve understanding of whether pets can play a role in infecting humans.
Prof Margaret Hosie, from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research who was lead author of the study, said: “These two cases of human-to-animal transmission, found in the feline population in the UK, demonstrate why it is important that we improve our understanding of animal Sars-CoV-2 infection.
“Currently, animal-to-human transmission represents a relatively low risk