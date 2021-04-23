Governments, companies pledge $1 billion for tropical forests

A new initiative to mobilize at least $1 billion to reward tropical countries for halting deforestation was announced April 22, Earth Day, at the Leaders Summit on Climate hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The initiative, called the LEAF Coalition (Lowering Emissions by Accelerating Forest finance), will offer significant economic incentives for protecting tropical forests by selling carbon credits for avoided deforestation. Part of the goal is to prevent developing nations from having to choose between ecological integrity and economic progress. Launched by Norway, the U.K. and the U.S., LEAF is a public-private alliance that also involves companies including Amazon, Airbnb, Bayer, Boston Consulting Group, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), McKinsey, Nestlé, Salesforce, and Unilever. Emergent, a U.S. nonprofit set up by the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) in late 2019 for this purpose, will provide the platform and function as an intermediary buyer, speeding up and standardizing the credit-buying process for both forest-nation sellers and international buyers. Drained, cleared, and burned peat forest in Indonesian Borneo. Photo by Rhett A. Butler The marketplace created by LEAF aims to offer a consistent, long-term source of demand for developing countries that manage to effectively protect their tropical forests. The goal is to make forests more valuable to those countries if they are left standing. “Finally, tropical forest countries can be assured that financial rewards are available if they can demonstrate reduced deforestation,” Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement. The announcement is one of a series of global events taking place in 2021…This article was originally published on Mongabay

