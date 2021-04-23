Leaders make bold climate pledges, but is it ‘all just smoke and mirrors?’: Critics

World leaders took turns on Earth Day pledging increased ambition to battle climate change during President Joe Biden’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate. But environmentalists — weary of gaping policy loopholes, conservation lapses, and the utter failure of governments to meet Paris Climate Agreement carbon reduction targets — called loudly for the gap to close now between promises and real climate action. Yes, eco-advocates are thrilled the U.S. is again engaged in climate leadership after four years in which the Trump Administration mocked and undermined climate efforts. But in a flood of statements, the impatience and frustration among activists were as evident as record warming, rising sea levels, and increasingly deadly storms, wildfires and drought. “The Biden administration’s new climate target to halve emissions by 2030 is more ambitious than any previous commitment by the U.S. government,” said Brandon Wu, ActionAid USA’s director of policy and campaigns. “Yet it is still deeply insufficient to meet the realities of the climate crisis.” Wu and others called on Biden to up U.S. emission reduction pledges to 70% by 2030 over a 2005 baseline, and to vastly increase its monetary support to help developing nations adapt to, and recover from, escalating climate impacts. The U.S., they noted, remains the historical leader in producing greenhouse gas emissions; it must do more. U.S. President Joe Biden at the Leaders Summit on Climate. Image courtesy of the White House. Dave McGlinchey, chief of external affairs for the Woodwell Climate Research Center, added: “This summit could be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

