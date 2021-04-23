US Dragon crewship launches to space station

From BBC
Four astronauts have launched from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS).
It’s the first crew launch from US soil this year.
Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Frenchman Thomas Pesquet and Japanese flier Akihiko Hoshide rode to orbit in a Dragon capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket.
They should arrive at the space station on Saturday to begin a six-month tour of duty.
Lift-off occurred pre-dawn at 05:49 EDT (09:49 GMT; 10:49 BST).
The new crew’s arrival at the ISS will bring the onboard complement at the high-flying outpost to 11 individuals, albeit briefly.
The arriving team are performing what’s called a direct handover to the previous Dragon crew (Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Soichi Noguchi and Shannon Walker), who are expected to come home next week.
We are now in the era of commercial American crew launches. Transport of astronauts to and from the space station is a service the US space agency (Nasa) purchases from SpaceX.
The California company runs launch-day proceedings at the Kennedy Space Center, preparing the vehicles and managing the flight to orbit with controllers sited in Florida and at the company’s HQ in Hawthorne.
The Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule used on Friday have flown before. The capsule, dubbed Endeavour, was used previously on the historic Demo-2 mission last May. That was the mission that saw US astronauts launch from US soil for the first