The salmon you buy in the future may be farmed on land

From BBC
Shareclose
In a series of indoor tanks 40 miles south west of Miami, Florida, five million fish are swimming in circles a very long way from home.
The fish in question are Atlantic salmon, which are far more typically found in the cold waters of Norway’s fjords or Scotland’s lochs.
As the species is not native to Florida, and would be unable to cope with the state’s tropical heat, the water tanks are kept well chilled, and housed in a vast, air-conditioned and heavily insulated warehouse-like building.
The facility, called the Bluehouse, opened its first phase last year, and intends to be the world’s largest land-based fish farm.
Targeting an initial production of 9,500 metric tonnes of fish per year, its owner – Atlantic Sapphire – plans to increase that to 222,000 tonnes by 2031, enough to provide 41% of current US annual salmon consumption, or a billion meals.
The company is at the forefront of a growing movement in Europe, Asia and the US towards land-based, indoor aquaculture. But what could it mean for traditional sea-based salmon farms, and most importantly – what about the welfare of the fish?
“When we started [exploring the concept] 10 years ago, people thought we were completely crazy,” says Johan Andreassen, chief executive of Atlantic Sapphire, which is a Norwegian-owned business.
“No-one was recognising that raising salmon on land would ever become financially viable, or even doable. Then the incumbent industry started to become more questioning. But they were waiting to see how the technology evolves.
“And now with Atlantic