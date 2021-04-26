Companies and officials flout forest-clearing moratorium in Papua, report finds

JAKARTA — A litany of loopholes and violations have undercut the Indonesian government’s forest protection policies, allowing oil palm companies to continue obtaining licenses to clear rainforests for plantations, according to a new report. The report by Greenpeace analyzes the licensing process in the easternmost province of Papua, the last frontier of intact tropical forest in Indonesia. In recent years, the palm oil industry has been eyeing the region for its expansion, after largely depleting the forests of Sumatra and Borneo for large-scale plantations. With an increasing number of companies vying for permits to operate in Papua, the government has been issuing what’s known as forest release decrees to rezone forest areas, stripping them of protection from being converted for other purposes. Since 2000, the government has released almost 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of forest areas — six times the size of London — for 37 plantations in Papua. Thirty of those plantations are for oil palm, according to data from the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. The opening up of Papua’s forests is the glaring exception to what the Indonesian government touts as an overall decline in deforestation rates nationwide in recent years. To understand the phenomenon, Greenpeace researchers looked at why the policies credited by the government for slowing deforestation haven’t been able to stop the issuance of forest release decrees in Papua. The policies include a permanent ban on issuing new permits to clear primary forests and peatlands, better known as the forest and peat…This article was originally published on Mongabay

