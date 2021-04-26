Large-scale deforesters emboldened under Brazil’s Bolsonaro, data indicate

From 2009 to 2018, Brazil recorded an annual deforestation rate of 6,493 square kilometers (2,507 square miles), on the back of policies aimed at slowing the destruction of the Amazon. Then, at the start of 2019, Jair Bolsonaro took office as president. Since then, the deforestation rate has surged, hitting 11,088 km2 (4,281 mi2) for the 12-month period ending July 31, 2020, according to data from INPE, the national space agency that has been monitoring Amazon deforestation for 60 years. A new paper now shows that this increase in deforestation has been marked by larger individual areas of deforestation. “Imagine the annual deforestation rate as a cake which can be cut in a variety of ways depending on how hungry the guests are — or in this case, the loggers. Today, the cake is being cut into much larger chunks because the criminals are hungrier, driven by current environmental policies,” says Ralph Trancoso, a Brazilian forestry engineer at the University of Queensland in Australia and author of the paper published early April in the journal Environmental Research Letters. Trancoso’s research shows that, based on INPE data, the average size of individual clear-cut patches in the forest has nearly doubled over the past five years, from 15 hectares to 24 hectares (37 acres to 60 acres). “The average size of deforested areas has increased 61% under the Bolsonaro administration as compared to the previous decade [2009-2018] when policies were, to a certain extent, implemented,” Trancoso says. “It so happens that deforestation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

