Rare blood clots – what you need to know

From BBC
Investigations are taking place into whether cases of a rare type of blood clot are connected to both the Oxford-AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) coronavirus vaccines.
The link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and these rare clots – known as CVSTs – is not yet proven, but UK experts say evidence is “firming up”.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises how vaccines should be used, is recommending healthy people under 30 be offered a different vaccine.
The Johnson and Johnson jab is not yet available in the UK – although 30 million doses are on pre-order.
However, the rollout in the US, South Africa and European Union is temporarily on hold.
CVST stands for cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Put simply, this is a clot found in a large vein in the brain.
Blood normally travels through veins from the brain back to the heart.
The CVST clot can block the flow of blood in the brain, reducing oxygen supply and potentially causing damage – stopping the central nervous system from working properly.
Rare clots have also been found in other areas, such as the large veins in the abdomen, in people who have had the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, and, in a handful of cases, in some arteries (the vessels carrying blood from the heart to organs).