Researchers take up the cause of the mysterious and maligned Chaco eagle

Fénix, a female Chaco eagle, lived at San Rafael Zoo in Mendoza province, Argentina, until the zoo shut down in 2016. She was later transferred to the Buenos Aires Ecopark, an old zoo that had been converted into a research center, hospital and shelter for animals without a destination. There, she began a difficult training program led by Andrés Capdevielle, the coordinator of the ecopark's Birds of Prey Conservation and Rescue Program. In 2019, after a long and complicated process, Fénix had regained her natural hunting skills and was ready to be released. A few months later, while she was still in a monitoring period after her release, she fell into a tank of water and drowned. This video shows the release of Fénix, a rescued Chaco eagle that ultimately did not survive. Video courtesy of Buenos Aires Ecopark/Caburé-í Foundation The lives of Chaco eagles, or crowned eagles (Buteogallus coronatus), are often touched by tragedy. Drownings, electrocutions, shootings, poisonings, and habitat loss have all pushed this little-known and understudied bird toward the brink of extinction. The species is categorized as endangered on the IUCN Red List, but population data estimates indicate no one is entirely certain of its status. Current population estimates range from 250 to 999 mature individual Chaco eagles in the wild — a range broad enough to offer different prognoses about the future of the species. "The problem is that there is almost nobody researching this eagle," says Diego Gallego García, a biologist at the University of…

