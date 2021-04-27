The Nature Conservancy’s Jennifer Morris is an ‘impatient optimist’

Like many sectors, conservation has increasingly been reckoning with issues around inclusivity, representation, justice, and equity. Many of these stem from the sector’s origins in the West, where conservation has tended to be the domain of the well-off. Conservation goals were thus often pursued at the expense of peoples who were traditionally the most dependent on wild places for their day-to-day survival. Growing recognition of injustices against Indigenous peoples and local communities, social movements like #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter, and the realization that current approaches won’t be sufficient to stave off catastrophic climate change and mass extinction have accelerated the push for change in the conservation sector. As the largest environmental nonprofit in the United States with annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has been among the groups grappling with these issues. In 2019, several senior executives left the organization after an internal investigation into sexual harassment. Last year, Jennifer Morris took the helm of TNC as CEO, joining the organization right as COVID-19 lockdowns began across the United States. Morris thus found herself navigating a new role at the top of a large organization trying to recover from an internal crisis at a time when the entire world seemed to be spiraling out of control. The pandemic has since stabilized, but Morris is still faced with the tall order of steering the 70-year-old institution through a turbulent period of change that affects not only the environmental sector, but society as a whole. Morris, however, is no newcomer…This article was originally published on Mongabay

