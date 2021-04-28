Accident leaves deep sea mining machine stranded

From BBC
A prototype deep sea mining machine is lying stranded on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.
The 25-tonne un-crewed device became detached from the cable linking it to a ship at the surface.
The accident happened halfway through a month-long programme of trials and research.
It comes amid heightened controversy over plans to mine the minerals contained in the seabed.
The robotic machine, known as Patania II, was developed by GSR, a Belgian company, to collect small rocks known as nodules.
It was deployed in an area of the Pacific licensed to GSR for exploration – several dozen zones have been earmarked to companies and governments in this way.
The first phase of trials was almost complete when the umbilical cable became detached from its connection to the machine.
A spokesman for GSR told BBC News: “On its final dive in the GSR area, a lifting point separated and Patania II now stands on the seafloor.
“An operation to reconnect the lifting point begins this evening and we will provide an update in due course.”
If the machine is successfully retrieved, it will be redeployed for further research in an area licensed to Germany.
But recovery in such extreme depths cannot be guaranteed.
The incident happened a few days ago and the news was just broken by Greenpeace which has been monitoring the activities of deep sea mining companies.
