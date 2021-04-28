They are killing our forest, Brazilian tribe warns

From BBC
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has asked for $1bn (£720m) a year in foreign aid to reduce illegal deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. But under Mr Bolsonaro deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has soared, jeopardising the livelihoods of some of the world’s most vulnerable indigenous communities.
Our chief environment correspondent, Justin Rowlatt, has been trying to find out what this has meant for an Amazon tribe he first met back in 2010.
I felt like Mr Bean, the rubber-faced TV character played by Rowan Atkinson, when I first visited the Awa people over a decade ago.
I had expected a yawning cultural chasm would make connecting with them difficult. After all, some of the older tribespeople had grown up in the Amazon rainforest without ever having contact with the outside world.
But it quickly became clear that I was the real curiosity.
The Awa found my bumbling incomprehension about the ways of the jungle hilarious. I squealed when I rested against a spiky tree, tripped over the roots on the jungle path and gagged when they offered me a lightly charred and faintly rotten monkey to eat.
Each mishap prompted a new gale of laughter from my hosts. It was clear my visit was a source of great entertainment for the Awa.
They remain good natured despite the plight the community faces. The conservation charity Survival International has called the Awa the “most threatened tribe on earth”.
When I visited in 2010 my best friend in the community, Pirai, told me sometimes they could hear