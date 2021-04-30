Why is this the ‘most instagrammable’ bird?

From BBC
You don’t often read the word “instagrammable” in a scientific paper.
But a recently published study that asked “what makes a great bird photo?” has officially deemed the frogmouth the most instagrammable of avians.
The result led the researchers to use another term that I have seldom read in an academic study: “poetic justice”. The frogmouth was once designated “the world’s most unfortunate-looking bird”.
It has now been redeemed by Instagram’s millions of animal photography fans.
The result surprised the scientists themselves, but it has also revealed some of the secrets to attracting “likes” – at least if you’re an animal.
“It just does not look like any other bird, with its almost anthropomorphic facial features,” said lead researcher Katja Thommes, a psychologist from the University of Konstanz in Germany.
“And frogmouths are quite rare. Even in our 20,000-image database, it featured only 65 times. I reckon the ornithologist community celebrates every sighting of this bird with tons of likes.”
Dr Thommes, who is a photographer as well as a psychologist, used the photo-sharing platform to investigate what makes a good photo – ranking bird species based on the number of likes that images of the species received.
“It’s the perfect field of investigation – it is a place where countless active users from all over the globe interact with an enormous amount of visual content,” she said.
Dr Thommes and her colleagues found that decorative plumage helped a bird’s ranking.