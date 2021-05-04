Brazil’s Bolsonaro vowed to work with Indigenous people. Now he’s investigating them

A week since the Climate Leaders Summit, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to work with Indigenous peoples to protect the Amazon, his government is being accused of acting to intimidate them. At least two prominent Indigenous leaders in the country have recently been summoned for police questioning for criticizing the government, raising concerns from human rights organizations, politicians, celebrities and academics about Bolsonaro’s abuse of power and the undermining of freedom of expression. Sônia Guajajara, one of the top Brazilian Indigenous activists and head of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) — the country’s main Indigenous association — was called on April 26 to appear before the federal police to testify in a probe for allegedly “slandering” Bolsonaro’s government. “The persecution by this government is unacceptable and absurd. They will not silence us,” Guajajara said on an April 30 Twitter post. Sônia Guajajara, one of the top Brazilian Indigenous activists and head of the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) — the country’s main Indigenous association — was called on April 26 to appear before the federal police to testify in a probe for allegedly “slandering” Bolsonaro’s government. Image by APIB Guajajara added the case was connected to an investigation into the Maracá web series, released last year by APIB, which strongly criticizes government policies toward Indigenous peoples, particularly Bolsonaro’s widely assailed handling of the COVID-19 crisis. The complaints were also submitted to Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, which ruled in favor of the Indigenous groups, determining…This article was originally published on Mongabay

