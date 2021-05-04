Climate change: Promises will mean rise of 2.4C – study

From BBC
Recent climate change promises by major nations will bring the world a fraction closer to the prospect of a more stable climate, analysis suggests.
The Climate Action Tracker group says the new targets have reduced projected warming by the end of century by 0.2C.
The forecast now stands at 2.4C – a small improvement, but higher than the 1.5C threshold nations are aiming for under the Paris climate agreement.
Final calculations by researchers of the emissions gap in 2030 between Paris pledges and a 1.5C pathway show it’s been narrowed by 11-14%.
The biggest prospective contributors to reducing emissions are the US, EU countries, China and Japan.
The researchers noted that Canada announced a new target at President Biden’s recent climate summit while South Africa is consulting on an increased target. Argentina has increased its target, and the UK has a stronger target of a 78% emissions cut by 2035.
The research comes with a warning about the potential gap between aspiration and achievement.
Based on current national policies the estimated warming is 2.9C – that’s nearly twice what governments agreed it should be when they sealed the big climate deal in Paris in 2015.
Bill Hare from Climate Analytics, one of the partner organisations for the report, said: “It is clear the Paris Agreement is driving change, spurring governments into adopting stronger targets.
“But there is still some way to