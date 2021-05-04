Norwich peregrine falcons caught in battle with red kite

From BBC
Peregrine falcons have been photographed in a mid-air battle, protecting their chicks and food from a scavenging red kite.
The falcons hatched four chicks last week in their Norwich Cathedral nest.
Wildlife photographers Chris and Kim Skipper watched as the pair took it in turns to distract the kite from going near the nest, and swooped down on the much larger predator to drive it away.
Mr Skipper said it was likely the kite wanted food left in the nest.
He and his wife have been photographing and writing about the cathedral falcons for more than 10 years.
The protected birds of prey hatched the latest brood last week and have been taking it in turns to stay with them, while the other hunts for food.
Seeing the red kite circling above the spire would have been concerning for the parents, Mr Skipper said.
“I’ve never seen a kite so close to the cathedral nest before, and the problem was that the male bird was alone with the chicks at the time,” he said.
The kite’s wingspan is about twice that of a peregrine – and male peregrines are smaller than females – so the intruder was significantly larger.
“The male had to make a decision and he knew the kite probably wanted the prey that was in the nest to feed the chicks – the kite would have taken the chicks, probably, but the starling carcass was an easy meal,” Mr Skipper said.