Ancient child grave was Africa’s earliest funeral

A glimpse of human grief, at the loss of a child 78,000 years ago, has been revealed in the discovery of the oldest burial site in Africa.
The Middle Stone Age grave – of a three-year-old child – was found in a cave in Kenya.
In a paper in the journal Nature, the researchers who studied the fragile, ancient remains described how its head appeared to have been laid on a pillow.
Scientists have named the child Mtoto, meaning “the kid” in Swahili.
The international team of archaeologists carefully cast the entire grave in plaster in order to preserve the arrangement of surviving bone fragments. This enabled them to transport the body safely to a laboratory for detailed study.
“It was like excavating a shadow,” said Prof María Martinón-Torres, director of Spain’s National Research Center on Human Evolution.
“[When we moved the cast], we didn’t know we were carrying a child in our arms,” she told the BBC’s Inside Science programme.
The researchers were able to study the teeth to confirm that this was the tiny body of a human child – between two and three years old. Scans revealed that the body had been laid in a fetal position.
And the bones had moved in a way that suggested it had been wrapped tightly when buried, with its head was originally resting on something like a cushion of leaves, which subsequently decomposed.
