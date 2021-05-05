Deforestation-free beef stymied by Brazil’s unequal supply chain

In Brazil’s beef industry, meatpackers or slaughterhouses that are monitored and audited to comply with zero-deforestation purchasing criteria compete against facilities that flout the rules. Ranches with the space and resources to increase productivity without cutting down trees exist alongside smaller operations that aren’t even listed on the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR). For the latter, the only way to maximize profits is to clear new areas of pasture in the forest. There are ranchers who are aware of environmental issues and those who have social ties that reinforce their decision to raise cattle without deforestation. But there are also those isolated farmers who have no access to roads or any incentives to make, much less comply with, any environmental commitments. Inequality, a major issue across Brazilian society, also explains deforestation in the Amazon — or, at least, illustrates the difficulty of enforcing the zero-deforestation policy imposed on meatpacking plants since 2009 by the Federal Prosecution Service (MPF) through a sectoral agreement called the Public Livestock Commitment (CPP). “A decade later, the implementation of meat chain agreements is still incomplete, and concerns about the impact of cattle ranching in deforestation still remain,” says a study published last September in the journal Tropical Conservation Science. Some of the commitments included in the pacts were abandoned over the past decade. Greenpeace terminated its involvement in the CPP in 2017 because of companies’ reluctance to comply with the zero-deforestation goal. In 2019, federal prosecutor Daniel Azeredo said that despite MPF audits concluding that more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay