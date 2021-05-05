Income inequality ‘drives global wildlife trade’

From BBC
More than 420 million wild animals have been traded in 226 nations over two decades, according to new figures.
Researchers say income inequality is driving the trade and suggest high-income countries should pay poorer ones to conserve wildlife.
The international trade in animals and plants stands as one of the biggest threats to endangered species.
The analysis shows wild animals are mostly moved from low-income countries to rich developed nations.
For instance, wild frogs are traded between Madagascar and the US, and wild fish exported from Thailand to Hong Kong.
Researchers argue that the lack of socioeconomic incentives in current multi-national agreements may be limiting the potential to crackdown on harmful trade.
Jia Huan Liew of the University of Hong Kong, who led the study, said countries supplying the most wildlife products should be given financial incentives to reduce trade over a set time period.
“At the end of this period, the exporting country will receive a pre-agreed sum if the target is met,” he told BBC News.
“Funding would ideally be drawn from wealthy countries, given their commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and the fact that they play a disproportionately large role in the global wildlife market.”
The researchers believe the pandemic could lead to a decline in international wildlife trade, due to a number of factors including bans on wildlife consumption in