Pétrus wine aged in space up for sale at Christie’s

From BBC
A bottle of French wine that orbited the Earth for more than a year has been put up for sale.
The bottle of Pétrus 2000 – made from merlot grapes in the Bordeaux region – spent 14 months in orbit as part of a privately funded research study on food and agriculture.
On Tuesday Christie’s announced the wine is now available through its private sales.
The auction house estimates a sale price of $1m (£720,000; €830,000).
Tim Triptree, a Master of Wine who works at Christie’s, told the BBC a regular bottle of Pétrus 2000 will also be sold alongside the space-aged bottle, “so the lucky buyer will be able to compare the two”.
Space Cargo Unlimited sent 12 bottles of the wine to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2019. After more than 400 days in space, travelling around 300 million km (186 million miles) in zero gravity, the wine returned to Earth in January 2021.
Scientists analysed it and a group of wine tasters got to try a batch at the University of Bordeaux’s wine institute in March, to compare it with Earth-aged bottles. Jane Anson, journalist and author of Inside Bordeaux, was one of the lucky few.
“It’s hard for me to say if it was better or worse. But it was definitely different,” she told the BBC. “The aromatics were more floral and more smoky – the things that would happen anyway to Petrus as it gets older.”