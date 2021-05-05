Pétrus wine aged in space up for sale at Christie’s

Space Cargo Unlimited sent 12 bottles of the wine to the International Space Station (ISS) in November 2019. After more than 400 days in space, travelling around 300 million km (186 million miles) in zero gravity, the wine returned to Earth in January 2021.

Scientists analysed it and a group of wine tasters got to try a batch at the University of Bordeaux’s wine institute in March, to compare it with Earth-aged bottles. Jane Anson, journalist and author of Inside Bordeaux, was one of the lucky few.