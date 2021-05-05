The HFC challenge: Can the Montreal Protocol continue its winning streak?

In 1987, a one-seat, one-pilot, “Gary Powers [style] spy plane,” loaded with sophisticated scientific instruments screamed into the lower stratosphere above Antarctica at 200 meters per second. Its mission: determine the cause of a mysterious ozone hole in Earth’s atmosphere. “Basically, the story got told right there — almost immediately,” recalls David Fahey, an atmospheric chemist with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), stationed in Boulder, Colorado. He was one of the scientists who worked through that night analyzing the data. The team’s landmark findings confirmed that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), ubiquitous coolants used for decades as refrigerants and in foam production, were the culprits behind Earth’s thinning ozone layer. Spurred on by accumulating scientific evidence, the world’s nations had crafted the 1987 United Nations Montreal Protocol to control the production and consumption of ozone-depleting chemicals. Since then, 197 countries and the European Union have ratified the binding treaty, and CFC levels have steadily declined in the atmosphere. In September 2019, the ozone hole was the smallest it had been since 1982 — marking a triumph for science and global diplomacy. “The Montreal Protocol is the most successful international treaty on the environment of all time,” says Neil Harris, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Cranfield, U.K. “It is working fully, and it continues to work.” But success didn’t come without tremendous labor on the part of industry and nations — along with diligent monitoring by scientists, acting something like traffic cops with radar guns, measuring trace gases, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

