Water crisis in Indonesia’s East Nusa Tenggara linked to mining, observers say

KUPANG, Indonesia — In Indonesia's arid, southern East Nusa Tenggara province, clean water is hard to come by. The issue made national headlines last year when an "extreme drought" triggered clean water shortages in different parts of the archipelagic province, from Rote in the south to Flores in the north. The problem affects both rural and urban areas, from the provincial capital Kupang, one of the biggest cities in Indonesia's less-developed eastern region, to the small, savanna-laden island of Solor, where local women walk barefoot over rocky hills to fill up buckets and jerrycans at brackish wells. "Most parts of East Nusa Tenggara are experiencing the same thing, namely a water crisis," Umbu Tamu Ridi Djawamara, the head of the legal department at the local chapter of Walhi, Indonesia's biggest environmental NGO, told Mongabay. He attributes the province's water troubles to environmental damage in water catchment areas, including from mining activity. Dozens of mining permits overlap with protected forest areas; there are 72 mining permits in Belu and North Central Timor districts alone, according to Umbu. Thirty percent of the province's largest watershed, that of the Benanain River on the island of Timor, has been handed out to mining companies, he added. Upstream of the river mouth, in South Central Timor district, women and children must often travel up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) to buy clean water from privately run tanker trucks, according to Dewa Ayu Putu Eva Wishanti, a lecturer at Indonesia's Brawijaya University who conducted fieldwork in…

