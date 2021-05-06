Biden lays out vision for protecting 30% of US land, waters by 2030

Today the Biden Administration formally laid out its vision for conserving 30% of America’s land and waters by 2030. The “America the Beautiful” report, released by the Departments of Commerce, Interior, and Agriculture, includes few specifics but conceptualizes how the U.S. can better protect and restore biodiversity, improve the resilience of ecosystems to climate change, and increase the accessibility of the nation’s parks and wilderness areas. The document devotes significant attention to social justice, noting the government’s campaigns that forced Indigenous Peoples from their lands and discriminatory policies that have limited opportunities for communities of color and low-income communities to access natural spaces. “Together, these three issues pose grave risks to the abundance, resilience, and accessibility of the natural resources that are at the foundation of America’s economy and well-being. These challenges, however, also present opportunities,” states the document, which goes on to point out the potential for the “30×30” plan to create job opportunities and drive more sustainable economic growth, while combatting the effects of climate change and environmental degradation. Kayakers off the Hawaiian coastline. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler. The report envisions farms and ranches functioning as wildlife corridors and carbon sinks, fishery management practices that stabilize fish stocks, and a job creation plan through a Civilian Climate Corps akin to the Civilian Conservation Corps of the 1930s. It also proposes creating more “safe outdoor opportunities in nature-deprived communities” and supporting tribally-led conservation and restoration initiatives as well as increasing access for outdoor recreation, including hunting, fishing, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

