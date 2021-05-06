Cutting methane gas ‘crucial for climate fight’

From BBC
Shareclose
Reducing emissions of methane gas is vital for tackling climate change in the short-term, a major UN report says.
Methane is produced when living things decompose; it’s also in natural gas.
It persists for just a short time in the atmosphere – unlike carbon dioxide – but methane is a much more potent global warming gas than CO2.
The report says “urgent steps” are necessary in order to reduce methane if global warming is to be kept within a limit laid down in the Paris deal.
This agreement, signed by 200 countries, aims to keep the global temperature rise to within 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.
The 1.5C target is regarded as the gateway to “dangerous” warming, where the planet could experience serious adverse effects of climate change.
The report comes as data showed both CO2 and methane (CH4) in the atmosphere reached record highs last year.
This happened despite pandemic lockdowns, which massively reduced economic activity.
The good news is that the UN report says rapid and significant reductions in the greenhouse gas are possible using existing technologies and a very low cost.
Methane is also a source for another gas – ozone – in the lowest layer of the Earth’s atmosphere (known as the troposphere)
In addition to saving money, cutting methane would yield significant health benefits by reducing the amount of ground-level ozone – a pollutant