India Covid: Is the second wave slowing down?

From BBC
Shareclose
India has been hit by a huge second coronavirus wave, but its government has said the pandemic is showing signs of slowing down in some regions.
India’s surge in infections began around mid-March and increased rapidly, reaching a peak of more than 400,000 recorded daily cases on Friday, 30 April.
Over subsequent days the numbers fell, with just under 360,000 on Monday, 3 May – leading to speculation that a peak had been reached.
But in the past few days, they have started to rise again, in line with a weekly pattern of fluctuations that shows the numbers usually dipping on a Monday.
And on Wednesday, 5 May, the number of new recorded daily infections reached a new high of more than 412,000.
The seven-day moving average (smoothing out daily fluctuations) is also still trending upwards.
Accurate assessments of the extent of the virus are only possible with widespread testing.
India has been conducting nearly two million tests a day.
This dipped at the start of this month to 1.5 million.
But by Wednesday, 5 May, daily testing was back at almost two million again.
This temporary fall in testing may go some way to explaining the extent of the dip in recorded daily infections in the first few days of May.
Testing has also been highly variable across the country, with some regions showing significant declines.
“This happened during the