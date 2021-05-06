Indonesian law enforcers call for financial approach to fight illegal logging

JAKARTA — Authorities should go after illegal loggers with financial charges like money laundering, Indonesian officials said last week at an online panel. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office and the anti-money-laundering agency, known as the PPATK, were among those to endorse the approach. “We have to take a financial approach, especially money laundering,” said R. Narendra Jatna, special assistant to the attorney general. “We have to look at timber as a commodity — that makes trafficking in it different from ordinary crimes,” he added. “If we view it as a commodity, that means we can look at the corporations and even the organized criminal elements behind it.” The panel, titled “Can the Indonesian Judicial System Punish the Timber Mafia?,” was moderated by Kaoem Telapak, an NGO that recently put out a report with a London-based NGO, the Environmental Investigation Agency, about how illegal loggers in the country were going largely unpunished. Indonesia is home to part of the world’s third-largest rainforest, which stretches across the island of New Guinea, but it also has one of the world’s highest rates of deforestation. Illegal logging remains rampant. Between 2015 and 2020, the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry handled 497 illegal logging cases, more than any other type of environmental crime and with each year seeing more cases than the next, Yazid Nurguda, the ministry’s director of criminal law enforcement, said during the panel. The police, meanwhile, handled 272 illegal logging cases in 2020, up from 74 cases each in 2019…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay