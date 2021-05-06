Karipuna people sue Brazil government for alleged complicity in land grabs

Leaders of the Karipuna Indigenous people are suing the Brazilian government for its allegedly complicity in failing to stop illegal logging, invasions and land grabbing in their territory. The unprecedented lawsuit was filed May 4 and names the federal government and the state government of Rondônia as respondents. The Karipuna are seeking 44 million reais ($8.2 million) in damages, as well as the right to permanent protection and the cancellation of all outsider land claims on their reserve, which was demarcated 1998. “We decided to dig deeper after so many [unsuccessful] reports to the authorities in the last years. We wanted to know what was really going on,” André Karipuna, one of the group’s chiefs, told Mongabay from his remote village in the heart of Rondônia. “We found that the state government was allowing people to declare plots on the Rural Environmental Registry. This is why we think the invasions aren’t stopping.” Indigenous leader Adriano Karipuna addresses the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in late April, where he accused the Bolsonaro administration of attempting to legalize the invasion of Indigenous lands. On May 5, he and fellow Indigenous leaders filed a lawsuit against the government accusing it of complicity in land grabs of the Karipuna Indigenous Reserve. Image by David Azevedo/Greenpeace. Under Brazilian law, citizens can stake a claim to land under the 2012 registry, better known by its Portuguese acronym, CAR, which was designed to make it easier to pinpoint responsibility for deforestation and other environmental crimes. Environmental…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay