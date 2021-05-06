Road and rail building plans under review after Covid

From BBC
Multi-billion pound plans for roads and railways in the UK are being reviewed, as travel patterns shift in response to the Covid pandemic.
It comes as BBC research suggests 43 of the UK’s biggest employers won’t bring workers back to the office full-time.
Traffic is expected to be below the long term average.
The BBC has learned that civil servants are studying transport expansion plans to see which are still viable.
Stephen Joseph, a visiting professor at the University of Hertfordshire, told BBC News: “Of course they’re going to have to review their investment – the Treasury will be asking them to justify it – and some schemes just can’t be justified.”
The government has been approached for comment. It hasn’t revealed details of any schemes that might potentially be cut.
The Prime Minister has previously re-committed himself to £100bn spending on HS2 rail, which was designed in part to relieve congestion on the Euston to Birmingham route.
But some schemes in the £27bn roads programme may now be facing the axe in the post-Covid world.
It’s impossible to forecast traffic demand with certainty, but many previously-congested roads are flowing much more freely out of rush-hour than they were before.
That’s because even a small decrease in the number of cars prevents a heavily-congested road from reaching gridlock.
It isn’t just transport economists, concerned about a