‘Throw them overboard’: Brazil mine disaster victims bullied over compensation

“I’m the one who called the meeting; I’m going to set the tone,” says Viviane Aguiar, a lawyer representing the Renova Foundation, interrupting Valeriana Gomes de Souza, a cattle farmer from the municipality of Naque, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. Gomes de Souza is one of the atingidos — the people affected by the failure of the Fundão mine tailings dam in November 2015 near the city of Mariana in Minas Gerais. The disaster killed 19 people, destroyed entire communities and polluted the Doce River basin, an area roughly the size of Portugal. It’s considered the worst environmental disaster in Brazilian history. The Renova Foundation was established in 2016 in an agreement signed between Samarco, the mine operator; its parent companies, Vale and BHP Billiton; the Brazilian federal government; the state governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo; and other government agencies. Its mission was to oversee reparations for the damages, but the atingidos have complained repeatedly of a conflict of interest, given that it was set up by the same companies responsible for the tragedy. Agência Pública had exclusive access to the recording of that meeting, which took place on Jan. 21 this year. Aguiar, who coordinates Renova’s legal department, took a threatening and aggressive tone when addressing representatives of the Naque commission of atingidos, who had organized a demonstration four days beforehand. Throughout the meeting, Aguiar claimed to speak on behalf of Mário de Paula Franco Júnior, the judge overseeing the cases relating to the Mariana…This article was originally published on Mongabay

