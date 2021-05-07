Death toll rises to 10 after landslide at dam site in orangutan habitat

SOUTH TAPANULI, Indonesia — The death toll from a landslide at the site of a hydropower plant being built in Indonesia’s Batang Toru forest has risen to 10, with three people still missing and feared dead, authorities said. The site, in the north of Sumatra Island, was struck last week with its second deadly landslide in five months, renewing questions over whether the developer has formulated an adequate disaster mitigation plan. The landslide was triggered April 29 by heavy rains, according to Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency. Using search dogs and excavators to sift through the wreckage, authorities have since recovered the bodies of 10 victims, with three more reported as missing, local disaster mitigation agency head Hotmatua Rambe told AFP. The China-backed project is already controversial for its location in the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). An estimated 767 Tapanuli orangutans still live in the Batang Toru forest, divided among three subpopulations, according to a recent study. Researchers say the dam would further fragment their habitat, increasing the risk of extinction. Deforestation may also exacerbate landslides, already common in Indonesia during the rainy season. In December, at least one worker went missing after a landslide struck. “Because of the steep topography, if the forest is cleared for a dam, the soil will dissolve, erosion will occur, and landslides become inevitable,” Teuku Abdullah Sanny, a geophysicist at the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), told Mongabay. The project developer, PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy (NSHE), could…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay