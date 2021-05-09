Sir David Attenborough: Problems that await greater than the epidemic

From BBC

Sir David says the problems that await the world in the next five to 10 years because of climate change are greater than the coronavirus pandemic.

His comments come as he is named People’s Advocate for climate change ahead of the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The meeting is viewed as crucial to keep global temperature rises below 2C. He will address world leaders at major international events over the next six months to put climate and the protection of nature at the top of their agenda.