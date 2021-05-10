Indonesian omnibus law’s ‘whitewash’ of illegal palm oil shocks its architects

JAKARTA — Lawmakers in Indonesia have expressed shock — shock! — that a controversial bill they passed into law last year amid near-universal criticism legitimizes illegal deforestation for oil palm plantations. The so-called omnibus law on job creation ushered in a wave of deregulation across a range of industries, including rolling back environmental protections and incentivizing extractive industries such as mining and plantations. Oil palm plantations are prohibited by law from operating in areas designated as forest, but many continue to do so illegally. One of the omnibus law’s key concessions to the industry effectively legalizes this crime: It gives plantation operators a grace period of three years to obtain the proper permits, including the degazetting of the forest designation, and to pay the requisite fines, allowing them to resume their operations. “This is a whitewashing,” Darori Wonodipuro, a lawmaker with the Gerindra Party, said at a March 30 hearing with environment ministry officials. Yohanis Fransiskus Lema, a lawmaker from the ruling PDI-P, said illegal plantations are the result of an “organized environmental crime that involves state and non-state actors,” and blamed them for perennial problems such as forest fires. Therefore, he said, the state should be meting out harsh punishment to deter people from establishing illegal plantations, rather than catering to them with an amnesty. “It’s appropriate if we call this a form of eco-terrorism,” Yohanis said of the scheme from the law he helped pass. “Fines won’t deter people. Honestly, the law is really weak. [People who commit]…This article was originally published on Mongabay

